Orlando theme parks brace for Hurricane Irma

Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. ― Reuters picFLORIDA, Sept 9 — Walt Disney World said its theme park in Florida would remained closed tomorrow and Monday, joining a growing list of top Orlando attractions that are bracing for Hurricane Irma, which is poised to strike the state tomorrow.

While some of its units will close early today, resort hotels will remain open, Walt Disney World said in a blog post yesterday.

Universal Orlando Resort, which is owned by Comcast Corp, will close early today and remain shut until Tuesday, according to the theme park’s website.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said it is planning to close its Orlando theme park for the same period.

On Thursday, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said some of the company’s facilities would be close or adjust hours of operation due to Hurricane Irma. — Reuters