Not for the faint of heart: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland (VIDEO)

The suspension bridge was built in two and half months with a patented vibration damping system to prevent it from swinging. — Screen capture via Reuters videoBERN, Aug 1 — The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world opened in Switzerland on Saturday.

Nestled in the heart of the Alps, the bridge is almost 500 metres long and connects the long hiking trail between the two Swiss towns of Grachen and Zermatt — known as the “Europaweg” — a well-known path for hiking lovers, offering panoramic views of the famous Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps.

The bridge was built after its predecessor had to be closed in 2010 due to safety concerns.

It was built in two and half months with a patented vibration damping system to prevent it from swinging.

The highest point of the bridge stands at 85 metres from the ground. — Reuters