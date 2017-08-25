Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Norway tourist guide fined for scaring polar bear

Friday August 25, 2017
11:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bowlers grab double to put Malaysia at 68 gold at SEA GamesBowlers grab double to put Malaysia at 68 gold at SEA Games

Man United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player awardMan United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player award

PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’

ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A tourist takes a picture of a stuffed polar bear in Svalbard. ― AFP picA tourist takes a picture of a stuffed polar bear in Svalbard. ― AFP picOSLO, Aug 25 ― Usually the humans are scared of the wild animals.

But in the Norwegian far-north, an Arctic tourist guide has been fined 1,300 (RM5,539) for scaring off a polar bear.

When a group of tourists on a snowmobile expedition in May spotted a bear standing still, 900 metres (2,950 ft) away, their guide decided to approach the predator to take a closer look.

The animal, spotted on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, fled the scene.

"The regulations say that it is forbidden to approach polar bears in such a way that they are disturbed, regardless of the distance," the Svalbard governor's office said in a statement.

Located 1,000 miles (1,600 km) from the North Pole and twice the size of Belgium, Svalbard is, according to 2015 state figures, home to nearly 1,000 polar bears, a protected species since 1973.

Five deadly attacks on people have been recorded in about 40 years. ― AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline