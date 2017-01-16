No plans to withdraw flights to Perth, says Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines said it has no plans to discontinue flights to Perth.— AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Malaysia Airlines said it has no plans to discontinue flights to Perth or any other Australian destinations.

This was in response to Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s statement that a number of Tourism Malaysia offices abroad would be closed following discontinuation of Malaysia Airlines’ flights to the cities involved.

“Malaysia Airlines has no plans to withdraw its daily services to Perth or any other Australian cities (that it flies to),” the carrier said in a statement.

It said the focus moving forward would be on expanding its network to China.

“China is an integral part of Malaysia Airlines’ future growth due to its geographical proximity and cultural ties,” it said.

The statement said that Malaysia Airlines continuously revised its flight network to adapt to demand while focusing on profitable destinations and services.

The airline noted that it had ceased operations between Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles, New York, Stockholm and Johannesburg from as early as 2009.

Mohamed Nazri had said that the Tourism Malaysia offices to be closed were the ones in New York, Perth, Stockholm and Johannesburg. — Bernama