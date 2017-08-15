New travel book compiles 50 of the world’s most epic road trips

In recent years, Historic Route 66 has experienced renewed popularity. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 15 — For those who love hitting the open road, editors at Lonely Planet have compiled the world’s best road trips in a new book that includes both classic journeys and trips off the well-paved path.

Epic Drives of the World features 50 of the greatest road trips on earth, from the windswept Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland, to the Ho Chi Minh Road in Vietnam.

The otherworldly landscape of Iceland’s Ring Road, Australia’s Great Ocean Road and the US’ Historic Route 66 also get nods.

In recent years, Historic Route 66 has experienced renewed popularity, with foreigners and Americans alike lured by the lore of the legendary 4,000-km highway that takes travellers on a journey through Americana, from California to Illinois.

The highway was officially decommissioned in the 1980s with the construction of interstate freeways, shuttering the doors to greasy-spoon diners, cafés and motels along its path.

But thanks to appearances and nostalgic homages in pop culture and the rise of staycations, the Mother Road, as it’s also known, has experienced a revival, particularly among foreigners from China, Brazil and Europe, drawn to the idea of eating apple pie in a roadside diner, and visiting roadside American attractions.

Meanwhile, along with itineraries, the guide book also features first-hand accounts from travel writers who have embarked on these open road journeys themselves, and 200 additional road-tripping ideas including desert drives, wine trails, coastal roads, and cultural cruises.

Epic Drives of the World: Explore the Planet’s Most Thrilling Road Trips is on shelves now and retails for US$35 (RM150). — AFP-Relaxnews