New theme park modeled after ‘Hunger Games’, ‘Mad Men’ to open at Times Square

A retro Mad Men dining and lounge space will take guests back to the nostalgic days of 1960s Manhattan.NEW YORK, Sept 29 — A restaurant themed after Mad Men, a Hunger Games-inspired flying thrill ride and a Divergent-themed obstacle course will open as part of a Lionsgate indoor entertainment complex set to take over New York's Times Square.

Scheduled to open in 2019, the US$30 million (RM126.6 million) Lionsgate Entertainment Centre will occupy one of the world's busiest and most famous pieces of real estate at 11 Times Square — a neighborhood that receives 50 million visitors a year.

The indoor complex, to be developed by the Spanish leisure park operator Parques Reunidos, will feature 13 interactive, digital and VR attractions themed after some of the film studio's most popular franchises.

A Hunger Games flying simulator attraction will take fans on a rescue mission through The Capitol, while fans of the dystopian Divergent"storyline will be able to take on a Dauntless obstacle course.

And a shooting ride, in which riders face-off against a series of assailants, will evoke the latest chapter in the Keanu Reeves flick John Wick.

The Times Square complex is the latest in a string of global project for Lionsgate. Other theme parks in the works include the outdoor Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Island in South Korea, Lionsgate Entertainment World in Hengqin, China and Lionsgate Zone slated to open in Dubai later this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews