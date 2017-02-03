New hotel ranking names Chicago’s ‘The Langham’ best in US, launches list for Havana

Chicago's The Langham bagged the title of best hotel in the US. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 3 ― New for their 2017 Best Hotels list, US News & World Report has ranked the best hotels in Havana in light of restored relations between the US and Cuba and new travel opportunities to the once forbidden island.

Cuba-destined travellers may want to check out the Iberostar Parque Central, which topped the inaugural list of best hotels in Havana, receiving high marks for its gourmet cuisine, central location and rooftop pool.

Snagging the title of best hotel in the US, meanwhile, is Chicago's The Langham, no stranger to accolades and awards.

Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, minutes from the Loop and the Magnificent Mile, the soaring hotel tower houses 268 guest rooms and 48 suites designed in warm colour tones, rich textiles and dark woods. Floor-to-ceiling windows also provide sweeping vistas of the Chicago skyline and river.

It's not the first list The Langham Chicago has topped. The property was also named the best five-star hotel in a Trivago ranking of luxury hotels last summer.

Rounding out the top three spots is Hawaii's Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and The Jefferson, Washington, DC.

Overall, New York City emerged the city with the highest number of “Gold” badge winners ― the top 10 percent of ranked hotels ― with 23 winners, followed by Los Vegas (11) and Los Angeles (10).

Gold badge hotels in the US are three times more likely to offer infinity pools, free fitness classes, and free kids clubs compared to other ranked hotels.

Hotels are evaluated based on industry awards, expert and guest reviews.

Topping the list of best hotels in Canada is the Ritz-Carlton Montreal. The top hotel in the Caribbean is Eden Rock - St. Barths, and One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos for Mexico.

Here are the winners:

In the USA

1. The Langham, Chicago

2. Four Seasons Resort, Hualalai

3. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

4. Montage Kapalua Bay, Hawaii

5. The Lodge at Sea Island, Georgia

In Canada

1. Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

2. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver

3. Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver

4. The Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, BC

5. Trump International Hotel & Tower Toronto

In the Caribbean

1. Eden Rock ― St. Barths

2. Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort

3. Jamaica Inn

4. Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

In Mexico

1. One&Only Palmilla, Los Cabos

2. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

3. Rosewood Mayakoba

4. The Resort at Pedregal

5. La Casa Que Canta, Zihuatanejo ― AFP-Relaxnews