New Harry Potter thrill ride to open in 2019 at Universal Orlando

The entrance to Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando Resort's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. — AFP picFLORIDA, July 25 — Attention Harry Potter fans, there’s a new thrill ride coming to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida that’s being pitched as one of the most “highly-themed coaster experiences” ever created at the park.

Though details are sparse for now, the new attraction promises to take guests deeper into JK Rowling’s Wizarding World, with appearances from favorite characters and creatures and an experience that combines storytelling with action and adventure.

The ride will replace the attraction Dragon Challenge, which closes permanently September 5, and is expected to make its debut at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade in 2019.

