New Expedia report reveals trends among British, American, Chinese travellers

A new Expedia report reveals how Brits, Chinese and Americans travel. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 8 — While trip activities are the top priority for American and British travellers, Chinese travellers are the world’s biggest shoppers.

Those are some of the conclusions from a new report released by Expedia Media Solutions, the advertising arm of online booking site Expedia, which sheds light on the travel habits and preferences of three of the world’s biggest travel markets: the US, UK and China.

The report also takes a closer look at generational divides within each market, including Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomer travellers.

Overall, analysts found that travellers in all three markets choose destinations based more on travel activities than price and deals.

“Emotions, not dollars, are what drive decisions for most travellers today,” said global senior director Wendy Olson Killion in a statement.

After trip activities, US travellers also seek out once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while British travellers express a keen interest in cultural experiences.

In China, there is also a stark divide between the old and the young, with the two youngest demographics looking for pampering experiences on vacation, while the older two groups are more interested in activities.

Compared to Chinese travellers who tend to travel with friends and seek out culinary experiences, older American and British travellers are more concerned with scoring a good travel deal.

The report also found that Brits are most likely to travel abroad, while American and Chinese travellers — who live in geographically and culturally diverse countries — are most likely to explore their own backyards.

Millennials in China and the US are also more likely to travel the most, averaging 35 travel days a year, while Baby Boomers out-travel other generations in the UK, with 31 days a year.

And more than Brits and Americans, Chinese holidaymakers allocate a higher budget (16 per cent more) to shopping during their travels. — AFP-Relaxnews