National Geographic’s guide to the world’s most romantic destinations

Wednesday January 4, 2017
07:36 PM GMT+8

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Machu Picchu in Peru is a great place to watch watch sunsets and sunrises. ― File picMachu Picchu in Peru is a great place to watch watch sunsets and sunrises. ― File picNEW YORK, Jan 4 ― With just over a month to go until Valentine's Day, National Geographic has published its guide to the world's 50 most romantic destinations.

For a Valentine's Day getaway, a wedding destination or an anniversary trip, there are plenty of romantic destinations out there for lovers. National Geographic has picked 50 particularly romantic places for a new visual guidebook, packed with stunning photos offering travel inspiration before you even book an air ticket. More than 200 photos give star-crossed travellers food for thought, with a taste of what to expect from each destination.

The American publication has included classic lovers' haunts such as Paris and Venice, as well as paradise destinations that are the stuff of dreams, such as the Bahamas and Bali. The guide also features a selection of lesser known romantic destinations to discover, taking lovers off the beaten track to the picturesque canals in the old town of Liijang, in the Chinese province of Yunnan, for example. Romantic vacationers can even choose destinations by season, for a festive trip amid snow-filled scenery or cozying up in an igloo in Iceland.

National Geographic lists a host of great places to watch sunsets and sunrises. While there are thousands of places in the world to enjoy this ultimate romantic experience, certain places stand out with spectacular views, or outstanding locations. In California, for example, the guide recommends Pacific Grove, and, more precisely, Lovers Point, where lovebirds can watch the sun rise up over the sea. Machu Picchu in Peru promises another stunning sunrise. In fact, Peru looks like a prime destination for lovers, since National Geographic also recommends Lima's Parque de Amor, home to a competition for couples who sustain the longest kiss.

The World's Most Romantic Destinations: 50 Dreamy Getaways, Private Retreats, and Enchanting Places to Celebrate Love ― National Geographic ― US$25 (RM81.46) ― AFP-Relaxnews

