N. American travellers identified as main driver of growth for international travel in 2017

An industry report shows that North Americans were the biggest drivers of outbound travel in 2017. — Istock.com pic via AFPNEW YORK, March 10 — Globetrotting travellers from North America are credited for making 2017 an exceptionally strong travel year in a new report released out of a major trade fair this week.

According to the IPK World Travel Monitor, which analyses outbound travel behaviour in 60 countries, the number of travellers from the US and Canada who took international outbound trips increased nearly 8 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year, the biggest growth market for travel.

After North America, the number of travellers from Europe rose 6 per cent, followed by Latin America and Asia, both at increases of 5 per cent.

At the country level, Spain was the most popular tourist destination among travellers, followed by the US, Germany, France and Italy.

When it comes to the most popular type of holidays, in 2017 travellers were particularly keen on exploring cities, as city trips accounted for an 16 per cent increase in growth, followed by sun and beach holidays (9 per cent).

Interestingly, it seems that travellers are losing interest in packaged tour holidays, as that sector dropped by 1 per cent.

The study also revealed that fears of terrorist threats are waning, with 37 per cent of respondents reporting that terror warnings will influence their travel plans in 2018, compared to 41 per cent reported in 2017.

Countries that are seeing a recovery in confidence among travellers include Spain, the US, Germany and the UK.

Meanwhile, the IPK International report, released out of travel trade fair ITB Berlin this week, predicts that global outbound travel will spike 5 per cent this year.

The report also predicts travellers from Latin America will be on the move this year, with international travel from the region forecast to grow 7 per cent, followed by Asia (6 per cent), Europe and North America (4 per cent each). — AFP-Relaxnews