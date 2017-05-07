Mother’s Day-inspired vacations for mums of every stage and travel style

Cheapflights offers Mother's Day-inspired trip ideas for mums of every age. ― AFP picNEW YORK, May 7 ― With Mother's Day around the corner, travel experts have compiled a list of vacation destinations for moms at every stage, be it Nassau for mums with little ones, or Palm Springs for mums who are in their golden years.

Husbands and kids looking to treat the mums in their lives with a vacation may want to check out a list of travel ideas compiled by experts at Cheapflights, which offers travel ideas for mums of every age, and every travel style, be it the thrill-seeker, food-lover or gallery-goer.

Here are some highlights:

Mum with young kids: Nassau, Paradise Island

Along with offering mum a sun-soaked, beach holiday, the town of Nassau offers family-friendly activities like the interactive Pirates of Nassau Museum, Aquaventure, which offers 20 different swimming areas, and forts like Fort Charlotte and Fort Montagu. Happy brood guarantees mum's happy mood.

Mum and teenage kids: Belize

With the second largest barrier reef in the world, Belize offers an incredible underwater experience. On land, both mums and teens with short attention spans can visit the country's many wildlife sanctuaries and ancient Mayan ruins, sign up for zip lining in the jungle and river tubing in the Cayo District caves.

Mum and 20-something kids: Barcelona, Spain

The kids are older now, and can appreciate art and culture on the same level as mum. For the ultimate bonding trip, consider Barcelona, experts suggest, which offers stunning architecture, rich culture, memorable food and wine experiences and beaches. Must-visits include La Rambla, La Boqueria market, and Park Guell.

Mum in her Golden Years: Palm Springs, California

Experts describe Palm Springs as a good bonding destination with older mums. Easy to explore on foot, the desert oasis will appeal to moms who appreciate modern architecture, art, good food, and boutique shopping, all along palm tree-lined streets at a relaxed pace. ― AFP-Relaxnews