Montreal to expect 10.7 million visitors during anniversary year

Friday January 27, 2017
07:59 AM GMT+8

Some 175 events are planned for Montreal’s 375th anniversary, according to Tourisme Montréal. — AFP picSome 175 events are planned for Montreal’s 375th anniversary, according to Tourisme Montréal. — AFP picMONTREAL, Jan 27 — Canadian city Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary in 2017 and its tourism bureau is gearing up to receive 10.7 million visitors during a year’s worth of events.

Some 175 events are planned for Montreal’s 375th anniversary, according to Tourisme Montréal, leading the agency to label 2017 a likely record year for both pleasure and business travel.

Not only will tourist numbers increase by 5.6per cent in 2017 but at C$3.6 billion (RM12.1 billion), associated income could rise by 8.1per cent compared to 2016.

Visitors from overseas and the United States are projected to be the main contributory factors, with direct flights into Montreal another significant contributor.

For 2017, Tourisme Montréal predicts a 223per cent increase in Chinese visitors flying in from Shanghai and Beijing. — AFP-Relaxnews

