Millennials in the US to lead family travel in 2018

Beach destinations like Cancun and Punta Cana are among the most popular choices for family travels this year, says the AAA. ― AFP picNEW YORK, March 17 ― The most popular international destination for American families in 2018 is predicted to be Cancun, Mexico, according to the latest research from AAA.

In a survey of 88 million US travellers, AAA found that more than Generation X or baby boomers, it's the Millennial generation that will be embarking on family vacations this year: 44 per cent of Millennial respondents said they plan to take a family trip compared to 39 per cent of Generation X and 32 per cent of baby boomers.

Of the families planning a trip this year, 35 per cent said they anticipate visiting an international destination ― nine per centage points more than two years ago.

Predictably, while nearby, sun-soaked destinations take up the top three spots ― Cancun, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Montego Bay, Jamaica ― Rome and Dublin round out the top five most popular international destinations.

American families are also taking more vacations than years previous: The average family said they plan on taking three or more family trips over the next 12 months ― a dozen more per centage points than 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews