Millennials in the US to lead family travel in 2018

NEW YORK, March 17 ― The most popular international destination for American families in 2018 is predicted to be Cancun, Mexico, according to the latest research from AAA.
In a survey of 88 million US travellers, AAA found that more than Generation X or baby boomers, it's the Millennial generation that will be embarking on family vacations this year: 44 per cent of Millennial respondents said they plan to take a family trip compared to 39 per cent of Generation X and 32 per cent of baby boomers.
Of the families planning a trip this year, 35 per cent said they anticipate visiting an international destination ― nine per centage points more than two years ago.
Predictably, while nearby, sun-soaked destinations take up the top three spots ― Cancun, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Montego Bay, Jamaica ― Rome and Dublin round out the top five most popular international destinations.
American families are also taking more vacations than years previous: The average family said they plan on taking three or more family trips over the next 12 months ― a dozen more per centage points than 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews