Mexico City airport offers capsule comfort to travellers (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 ― Inside Mexico City's bustling airport, weary international travellers seeking some peace and quiet can now roll right into bed.

The airport has joined a growing global trend....offering a pod-style, capsule hotel for frugal travellers like Alonso Gutierrez. ― Reuters

A guest holds a blanket as he prepares to rest in Mexico's first capsule hotel at Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City August 31, 2017. ― Reuters pic