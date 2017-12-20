Melania’s birth country Slovenia sees strong tourism growth

A view shows the Ljubljanica river, in the old part of Ljubljana, July 6, 2010. — Reuters picLJUBLJANA, Dec 20 — Slovenia, birth country of US First Lady Melania Trump, expects revenues from foreign tourists to jump by about 9 per cent this year and by at least 5 per cent in 2018, Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said yesterday.

2017 will be the fourth record year in a row for Slovenian tourism after revenues from foreign tourists reached some €2.3 billion (RM11.06 billion) last year, Pocivalsek told a news conference.

Tourism in Slovenia rose strongly because of a general increase of tourism in Europe and a successful promotion of Slovenia as a safe country.

Officials say it also got something of a boost from Melania Trump having been born in the city of Sevnica in southeastern Slovenia before becoming a fashion model and moving to the United States.

“We received a lot of attention from (international) journalists because of the US First Lady and we managed to present Slovenia as an attractive, green country,” Maja Pak, head of the Slovenian Tourist Organisation, told the same news conference.

About 60 per cent of Slovenia is covered by forests while the country has some resorts on the Adriatic sea as well as a number of Alpine and spa tourist resorts.

Pocivalsek also said Slovenia plans to gradually privatise all tourist accomodation infrastructure which should further improve tourism business. At present about 40 per cent of hotels in Slovenia are in state hands.

“I want a well-considered privatisation ... which will be in favour of the state and the companies that are being sold,” Pocivalsek said.

In the first 10 months of 2017 the number of foreign tourists jumped by almost 17 per cent year-on-year, the statistics office said last month.

In the first nine months of the year, the latest data available, the number of tourists from the United States rose by 23.4 per cent, it added.

According to the government’s tourism strategy the revenues from foreign tourists should rise to at least €3.7 billion per year by the end of 2021. — Reuters