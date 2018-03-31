Maxis and Hotlink subscribers get 20pc off AirAsia tickets this weekend

If you’re a Maxis customer looking to fly somewhere with AirAsia soon, now might be the best time to buy your air tickets. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — What’s better than the already affordable flight tickets from a budget airline? Those tickets with an additional 20 per cent off the top! If you’re a Maxis customer looking to fly somewhere with AirAsia soon, now might be the best time to buy your air tickets.

Maxis is offering all its customers 20 per cent off all AirAsia flight tickets that are purchased from March 30 to April 1, 2018. There is a caveat: The travel period for this offer is only from July 1 to September 30, 2018.

To redeem this offer as a Maxis subscriber, you need to first download the MyMaxis app (Android and iOS). Then, select “Deals” and search for AirAsia. Select the deal and tap “Download Deal”. Finally, select “Redeem Now” to view the promo code. If you’re a Hotlink user, you can simply retrieve your promo code from the Hotlink website.

Once you’ve gotten your code, you can either download the AirAsia app (Android & iOS) and enter your code in the “Promo Code” section. Keep in mind that you will have to be connected with your data when you want to use the promo code because we ran into some authentication problems when we tried on Wi-Fi. Once you do that, enter your flight dates (within the travel period) and you should immediately be able to see your discounted ticket prices.

For more info, you can check out the FAQ pages on the AirAsia website and Hotlink website. — SoyaCincau