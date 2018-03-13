Mavcom says resolved 99.7pc of consumer complaints in H2 2017

Mavcom received a total of 735 complaints were received between July and December 2017, with 721 complaints on airlines and 14 on airports, or up 23 per cent year on year. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has released its third edition of the Consumer Report, capturing data on complaints received from consumers throughout the six-month period of July-December 2017.

The report includes complaints pertaining to airlines and airports.

A total of 735 complaints were received between July and December 2017, with 721 complaints on airlines and 14 on airports, or up 23 per cent year on year.

Mishandled baggage, refund processing and flight delays represented 63.3 per cent of complaints received.

Complaints regarding Malaysia Airlines constituted 39.6 per cent of the total, while 23 per cent were regarding Air Asia and 22.9 per cent involved Malindo Air.

For every million passengers carried, Malindo Air received the highest number of complaints with 40 complaints for every million passengers carried. This is followed by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia X, which received 31 complaints and 15 complaints respectively per million passengers carried between July and December 2017.

Mavcom received 14 complaints on airports involving Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Labuan Airport, Miri Airport and Sibu Airport for the July to December 2017 period. The complaints were related to facilities, customer service and other complaints.

“Mavcom continues to welcome consumers to lodge their feedback, as we firmly believe that the growing number of consumers who are aware of and empowered to exercise their rights will bode well for the sector in the long-term,” Tan Sri Abdullah Ahmad, executive chairman of Mavcom, said in a statement.

In addition to the statistical data available within the Report, Mavcom also highlighted that proposed amendments were in development for the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC).

Some of the proposed key amendments to be made to the MACPC include the regulation of fees and charges levied on consumers.

This includes the Passenger Service Charge refund processing fees, administrative fees, fees for provision of special assistance and payment card processing fees.

The amendments are slated for implementation in the third quarter of 2018.