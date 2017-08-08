Massive theme park for London outskirts on track for opening 2023

Sketchings for what would have been the Paramount Entertainment Resort outside London. — Picture courtesy of London Resort Company Holdings

LONDON, Aug 8 — Though there won’t be any Transformers, Shrek or Mission Impossible rides, plans to build a sprawling £3.2 billion (RM17.8 billion) theme park a short train ride away from London are still on.

Originally, the plan was to open a Paramount Entertainment Resort that would feature attractions themed after some of their biggest silver screen blockbusters.

But the partnership dissolved in June with Paramount’s departure.

Despite the setback, the developer, London Resort Company Holdings Ltd, recently announced that the final stages of the project — public consultation — will be held in early 2018.

A Development Consent Order will then be sent in spring, paving the way for the park’s ground-breaking.

Billed as a first for the UK, the theme park will be built in Dartford, Kent, just a 17-minute train ride from St. Pancras station in London, or a two-and-a-half train ride from Paris on the Eurostar.

Set to span 535 acres, the park will present itself as a serious rival for Disneyland Paris and the Warner Bros Studio Tour London’s The Making of Harry Potter, with rides, attractions, experiences, cinemas, nightclubs, shows, parades and a range of retail, food and beverage outlets.

Earlier this summer the group also struck a partnership with the InterContinental Hotels Group to open a property on the resort site, which will feature 4,000 guest rooms. The hotel is slated to open in 2022.

The anticipated grand opening for the UK theme park is currently set for 2023. — AFP-Relaxnews