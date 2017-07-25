MAS Indonesia to offer cheap tickets at travel fair

Malaysia Airlines will host a three-day travel fair in Jakarta and Denpasar. — AFP picJAKARTA, July 25 ― Malaysia Airlines will host a three-day travel fair, beginning July 28, in Medan and a Virtual Travel Fair in Jakarta and Denpasar, offering cheap fares with full-fledged flight services.

Malaysia Airlines is offering special rates to fly form Medan to Jakarta on economy class at a price of 727,020 rupiah (RM233), Medan-Bangkok (1,399,860 rupiah), Jakarta-Hong Kong (2,603,400 rupiah) and Denpasar-Tokyo-Denpasar (6,025,200 rupiah) (10,000 rupiah approximately RM3).

The fares are valid for travel from July 31 July, 2017 until March 31, 2018.

“As part of the promotional campaign, the airline is also collaborating with Tourism Malaysia and Bank Mandiri in Medan, and other bank partners in Jakarta and Denpasar, to feature further attractive deals for Malaysia Airlines destinations.

‘’Customers will be able to experience and explore greater connectivity to more than 50 destinations that we fly to daily and up to a further 150 cities at incredible fares,” the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mandiri Bank would offer attractive deals to Mandiri card holders with cash back up to 500,000 rupiah for minimum purchase 15,000,000 rupiah, instalment payment with zero interest for 3 -6 months and discounted tickets up to 30 per cent with Fiesta Point.

“These great fares come with complimentary check-in baggage allowance of 30kg (economy) and 40kg (business), great meals, free credit card charges and no hidden extras,” the statement added.

Customers, who purchase tickets at the fair, also stand a chance to win lucky draw tickets to destinations like Bangkok, Hong Kong and Sydney.

To enjoy this promotion, guests can book their tickets via travel agents or the Malaysia Airlines call centre in Jakarta (6221 52906989), Medan (61 4553590) and Denpasar (62 361472781112). ― Bernama