Malindo’s maiden Taipei-KK-Labuan charter flight in July

Malindo Air’s maiden Taipei-Kota Kinabalu-Labuan charter flight will start in July. — Picture via Facebook/Malindo Air LABUAN, May 1 ― Malindo Air is scheduled to make its maiden Taipei-Kota Kinabalu-Labuan charter flight in July.

Member of Parliament for Labuan, Datuk Rozman Isli said the thrice weekly (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) charter flight till September would help to rejuvenate the island's tourism industry.

“Malaysia Airport Berhad (Labuan) has received great news on the charter flight from Malindo Air; this will help boost our tourism industry,” he said during the Labuan International Sea Challenger 2017 closing ceremony at the Sea Sport Complex here last night.

He urged tourism players, local authorities and the business community to work together and prepare to welcome foreign tourists by providing quality services to maintain the image of the island and the country as a whole.

“Those in the transportation sector, food handling business and accommodation provider must ensure that their services are not questioned, as we want the tourists to come back.

“We hope everybody works together especially the business community to always avoid unethical activities such as trade profiteering and to always be tourist-friendly for the sake of the island,” said Rozman, who is also the Labuan Corporation chairman.

He said the charter flight would also potentially pave the way for bilateral trade between the local and Taiwanese business community.

“While Malindo Air has shown interest to establish the international charter flight, we must not be complacent but rather work harder to revive the island's economy.

“We need to accept and make changes in our bid to provide international standard services,” he said. ― Bernama