Malindo to resume Ipoh-Medan flights on March 16

Malindo Air will reinstate the Ipoh to Medan route on March 16. — Marcus PheongIPOH, March 6 — After a three-year hiatus, low-cost carrier Malindo Air is returning to the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

State Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said the airline will reinstate the Ipoh to Medan route on March 16.

“There will be four flights weekly. It will take off from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10.05am,” she said.

Speaking to reporters here today after attending a workshop and briefing on Ipoh Branding, Nolee said the onus was now on tourism players in the state to come up with attractive packages to attract Indonesian visitors here.

“The airline suspended its flights to Ipoh in 2015 due to conflicts in timing. However, during the recent mega familiarisation trip to Indonesia headed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, the topic of reinstating the flight from Ipoh to Medan was brought up again,” she added.

Nolee also revealed that there are also plans to have direct flights from Ipoh to Jakarta involving both Malindo and Lion Air, but said these were still at an early stage.

On the workshop and briefing, Nolee said it was the second session and involved industry players and state agencies.

“The outcome of the workshop would be submitted to the state government and we will see how we can help,” she said.

On a recent New York Times article on Ipoh, Nolee said it was an honour for both the city and the state.