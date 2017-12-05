Malindo Air now offers daily flights to Phnom Penh

The airlines joins Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia in offering flight services to Cambodia. — Reuters picPHNOM PENH, Dec 5 — Malaysia’s Malindo Air inaugurated its maiden flight from Kuala Lumpur to Phnom Penh International Airport on December 1, beginning the carrier’s daily flights to Cambodia.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) the new route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The daily flight leaves the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 8am and arrives Cambodia at 8:55am (local time) and the return leg departs from the Cambodian airport at 9:45am and lands at KLIA at 12:35pm (local time).

VNA also quoted Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Datuk Seri Hasan Malek as saying that the new route is expected to bolster tourism, trade and investment between the two countries.

Two other Malaysian airlines already offering flight services to Cambodia are Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia.

As Cambodia hopes to welcome about eight million foreign tourists by 2020, the government is investing in transport infrastructure and encouraging foreign airlines to open direct flights to the country. — Bernama