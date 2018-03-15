Malindo Air launches Penang-Banda Aceh flight

Malindo Air launches its Penang-Banda Aceh direct flights with promotional fares. — Picture courtesy Facebook/Malindi AirKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Malindo Air today launched its Penang-Banda Aceh direct flights, with a promotional all-in-fare starting from RM189 for one-way travel, inclusive of a 15-kilogramme (kg) baggage allowance.

In a statement today, the airline said, the flights would depart thrice weekly — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — via the Malindo Air fleet ATR72-600.

“Bookings for the flights are available starting today,” it said.

Chief Executive Officer, Chandran Rama Muthy, said the route had a strong potential for trade and leisure travellers and would strengthen the development in the tourism and business sectors in the two destinations.

Malindo Air said it would also resume its flights from Ipoh to Medan from March 16, with a promotional all-in-fare from RM169 for one-way travel, inclusive of a 15 kg baggage allowance.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Managing Director, Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, said new direct flights to other international airports would further boost in-bound tourism for Malaysia.

“Airports play an important role in contributing to the local economic development. An increase in passenger traffic will result in bigger commercial opportunities for the locals.

“Last year, the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh handled 274,000 passengers, while the Penang International Airport handled 7.2 million passengers, recording a 1.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent growth respectively, compared to 2016,” he said. — Bernama