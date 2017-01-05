Malindo Air launches four times weekly Kota Kinabalu-Taipei flights

Malindo Air's four times weekly direct flight from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei will commence January 25. — Picture via Facebook/Malindo Air KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 ― Taiwanese tourist arrivals into Sabah are expected to increase with the commencement of Malindo Air's four times weekly direct flight from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei effective January 25.

The flights from Kota Kinabalu depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays; whereas the flights from Taipei are on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In conjunction with the launch, the airline is offering introductory fares from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei from RM299 one way all-inclusive for economy class and RM999 one way all-inclusive for business class.

Malindo Air Chief Executive Officer Chandran Rama Muthy said they are working closely with the Sabah Tourism Board and Taiwan Tourism Bureau in promoting this newly introduced connectivity to travelers in both countries.

“We are expecting at least 25,000 tourists (from Taiwan for this year) to come to Kota Kinabalu on this new flights,” he told press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Culture, Tourism and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in his speech said there had been double digit growth in Taiwanese visitors to Sabah, by 26 per cent or 45,367 for the first ten month of last year compared to 36,011 for same period in 2015.

Taiwan was currently the top four market source for Sabah for the past six years together with China, South Korea and Brunei, he added.

The text of his speech was read out by his deputy Datuk Kamarlin Ombi. ― Bernama