Malindo Air, All Nippon Airways announce interline partnership

Malindo Air currently serves over 46 cities across 16 countries, including 13 major airports in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Malindo AirKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malindo Air has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and only five-star airline, to offer passengers seamless travel and greater connectivity when travelling between Asean and over 200 routes on the latter’s network.

Malindo Air Chief Executive Officer Chandran Rama Muthy said the airline was delighted to partner ANA and take passengers beyond the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“With ANA, our passengers will be connected to more than 200 global and domestic destinations through its hubs in Narita and Haneda,” he said in a statement today.

Chandran said via the interline partnership, both parties are also connecting travellers from a larger network to visit Malaysia.

“At the same time, this will increase the number of transit passengers at KLIA. Our extensive route network provides better options for passengers who travel for both the business and leisure segments,” he added.

ANA is the fifth addition to Malindo Air’s interline partners, after Turkish Airline, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Oman Air.

— Bernama