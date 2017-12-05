Maldives gets its first outdoor ice rink in time for Christmas

Jumeirah Vittaveli is home to the first ice rink in the Maldives. — Handout via AFPMALE, Dec 5 — A luxury resort in the Maldives is upping the ante in outrageous extravagance with the opening of a new skating rink, a first for the tropical region.

Along with snorkel fins and sandals, footwear at the Jumeirah Vittaveli now includes ice skates, with the opening of the first ice rink in the Maldives.

Opening in time for Christmas, the rink will bring a spot of winter wonderland to the tropical climate.

After a dip in the warm, salt waters of the Indian Ocean, guests can dust their feet of white sand and don a pair of ice skates for a spin on the outdoor rink in 27°C weather, the average temperature in December.

The rink uses a molecular technology developed by artificial ice plate company Glice, which functions without water, at a zero-energy level.

Though a first for the Maldives, it’s not the first time a wintry sport has found its way to hot climes.

Ski Dubai became the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East when it opened in 2005. Set within the Mall of the Emirates, the artificial winter wonderland spans three football fields and is covered in snow year-round. — AFP-Relaxnews