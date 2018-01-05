Malaysia Airports implements self-baggage drop in KLIA2

Badlishami said with the SBD system at the terminal, baggage drop queue time could now be cut to half. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will fit 15 counters at Row V and W in the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) with self-baggage drop (SBD) facility between Jan 7 and Feb 11, 2018.

“The SBD facility is Scan&Fly by SITA, a world-leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology, can be enjoyed by more than 25 million AirAsia passengers, who pass through KLIA2 in a year, subject to the airline’s assignment of their check-in counters,” it said in a statement today.

MAHB Managing Director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said with the SBD system at the terminal, baggage drop queue time could now be cut to half from the previous time from 2.5 minutes per passenger before to only one minute per passenger now.

“The initiative will enhance the travelling experience in line with the strong growth in passenger traffic numbers in recent years,” it said.

MAHB said as at November 2017, klia2 registered 27.4 million passenger traffic movements.

The SBD implementation would also increase the per-hour number of passengers handled during baggage drop to 60 passengers an hour from an average of 24 previously, it said.

It said during the one-month installation, passengers were advised to check with airport and airline ground staff at the terminal for any enquiries. — Bernama