Malaysia Airlines to shift ops to Soekarno-Hatta’s Terminal 3 on April 9

Soekarno Hatta’s Terminal 3 is designed to serve as the largest transit airport in South-east Asia. — Reuters picJAKARTA, March 28 — Malaysia Airlines will move its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from April 9, 2018.

Executive General Manager, M. Suriawan Wakan, said the airport supported the shift and called on passengers to pay attention to the information printed on the tickets upon departure.

“For passengers, please look at the terminal and gate for your departure as well as information announced at the airport hall,” he said.

According to Antara news agency, the airlines that had already operated from Terminal 3 were Garuda Indonesia, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Korean Airlines, Xiamen Air, China Airlines, China Southern, Korean Air and AirAsia.

The airport has digitised some of its services, such as electronic parking, crowd management system, free Wi-Fi, self-check-in machines, digital banners, e-kiosks and automated immigration gates.

Apart from the facilities, Terminal 3 has been connected to Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 by the sky train. — Bernama