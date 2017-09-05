Malaysia Airlines to resume KL-Surabaya direct flights from Oct 29

The national carrier said the four-times weekly service to and from Surabaya would be operated by the airline’s 160-seater B738-800 aircraft. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — After a lapse of five years, Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will resume its Kuala Lumpur-Surabaya direct flights from October 29, 2017.

The national carrier, which suspended the route as part of its rationalisation exercise in 2012, said the four-times weekly service to and from Surabaya would be operated by the airline’s 160-seater B738-800 aircraft.

“The aircraft is configured with 16 business class and 144 economy class seats,” it said.

“The resumption in direct flight would serve the growing demand from tourists who want to visit Indonesia’s second largest city,’’ MAB Chief Executive Officer Peter Bellew said in a statement.

MAB currently flies to three Indonesian routes from Kuala Lumpur and with Surabaya added into the network, customers would be able to explore the tourist attractions in both eastern Java and Malaysia from October, he added. — Bernama