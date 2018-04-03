Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia Airlines opens ticket purchase on Facebook messenger

BY JAMNY ROSLI

Tuesday April 3, 2018
03:57 PM GMT+8

(From left) MAS Chief Commercial Officer Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Head of Digital Peter Pohlschmidt and MAS General Manager Abdul Rahman Mohamed pose with the MHguardian App during its launch at KLIA April 2, 2018. —Picture by Miera Zulyana(From left) MAS Chief Commercial Officer Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Head of Digital Peter Pohlschmidt and MAS General Manager Abdul Rahman Mohamed pose with the MHguardian App during its launch at KLIA April 2, 2018. —Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, April 3 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) unveiled today three digital initiatives, including one that allows its customers to buy flight tickets through Facebook Messenger.

Its chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen said the airlines was moving towards mobile aviation as its studies showed more than half of Malaysians are more self-sufficient and prefer to plan, research and book their trips through their smartphones.

“Malaysia Airlines is the first airline in Asia to allow users to book flights and process payments through Facebook Messenger,” he said during a media briefing here.

Facebook Messenger is available as MHchat, which is an autonomous but interactive software that allows all Malaysia Airlines’ passengers to make bookings, payment and retrieve their flight itinerary, similar to what a real travel agent would do.

It will be available from this month.

Von zur Muehlen said the airlines’ two other digital initiatives were MHguardian and MHfeedback.

Targeted to be launched by the third quarter of this year, MHguardian enables parents or guardians to track unaccompanied minors, elderly and disabled passengers throughout their travel with the airline.

