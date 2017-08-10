Malaysia Airlines’ ‘Mega Deals’ promo offering discounts of up to 30pc!

Customers can enjoy all-inclusive deals on economy class, from prices as low as RM1,009 to Beijing, Nanjing and Fuzhou, RM1,109 to Mumbai and RM1,229 to Seoul and Tokyo. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia Airlines' “Mega Deals” promotion is back, offering up to 30 per cent in discounts for its business and economy class from Aug 11-18, 2017.

In a statement, the national carrier said the promotion was valid for immediate travels up to Dec 9, 2017.

The promotion would also be available via the Malaysia Airlines’ preferred travel agents during the three-day Malaysia International Travel Mart fair, to be held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre from Aug 11-13.

It said customers can enjoy all-inclusive deals on economy class, from prices as low as RM1,009 to Beijing, Nanjing and Fuzhou, RM1,109 to Mumbai and RM1,229 to Seoul and Tokyo.

Business class flights are also available from as low as RM869 to Jakarta, RM1,649 to Chennai and RM11,999 to London.

The airline said customers may also make their bookings through the MHmobile app or by visiting their website at www.malaysiaairlines.com until Aug 18. — Bernama