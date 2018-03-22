Malaysia Airlines may fly again to US, France

Malaysia Airlines Bhd Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail speaks during the launch of the newly refurbished Golden Lounge in KLIA in Sepang March 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliSEPANG, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines may fly again to the United States and Paris, said Malaysia Airlines Bhd Group Chief Executive Officer, Captain Izham Ismail.

He said this when asked by reporters if flights to both countries would resume anytime soon following the launch of Malaysia Airlines’ newly refurbished golden lounge at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) satellite building here today.

Malaysia Airlines suspended flights into Los Angeles, the only metropolis in the United States to receive services to Kuala Lumpur via Tokyo in 2014, and also stopped flying to Paris in 2016.

Elaborating on the MAB network growth, Izham said in the next two years, the airline would see very slow growth at about three to four per cent.

“Only if Malaysia Airlines successfully turns around, will it grow slightly more rapidly at four to five (per cent). I have got three gates, namely three years, five years and 10 years (from now),” he said.

To another question on what would be MAB’s new destinations in the Asia Pacific, Izham said: “Stay tuned.”

In his speech at the launch, Izham said MAB had expanded its network to China with four new routes, including Nanjing and Haikou and resumed flights to Surabaya for the umrah and haj traffic.

He also said that MAB had increased frequencies to Seoul and aims to resume flights to Brisbane this June.

Meanwhile, the refurbished golden lounge offers nap area, shower rooms, a sports bar, laksa bar which serve laksa from various states in the country, a Muslim prayer room, family area, nappy changing room and smoking room.

Open 24 hours, it can accommodate up to 330 guests in the business class area and 125 guests in first class at any one time. — Bernama