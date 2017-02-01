Luxury London hotel inspired by Winston Churchill re-opens after renovations

The Churchill Bar & Terrace at the Hyatt Regency London — The Churchill. — Picture by Business Wire via AFPLONDON, Feb 1 — A luxury five-star hotel designed to pay tribute to one of Britain’s biggest political heroes, Winston Churchill, has reopened after a multi-pound refurbishment that saw the addition of six new guestrooms and the launch of a new package with luxury department store Selfridges.

With the help of the Churchill family, the hotel, The Hyatt Regency London — The Churchill brings more options for accommodations in the heart of the city. The property is located steps from Hyde Park and the city’s main shopping district Oxford and Bond Streets.

In homage to the hotel’s namesake, designers took cues from Churchill’s distinctively British sartorial style, adding touches of herringbone and button detailing to updates.

Churchill’s wife Clementine also has a presence throughout the hotel, be it in original photographs alongside her husband, art work and love letters.

Perhaps the hotel’s most famous guest is former US president Barack Obama, who stayed at the property in 2008 and met then-Middle East envoy Tony Blair.

The Churchill Bar & Terrace makes bookshelves a major design feature, with a carefully chosen selection of books reflecting the interests of the couple.

Designers also modernized meeting and event rooms, adding digital signage, wireless audio-visual control and airplay connectivity.

The reopening of the Hyatt Regency London — The Churchill is the latest to shake up the city’s luxury hotel scene.

Last month, the Four Seasons Ten Trinity London opened its doors near the Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The five-star property houses 110 rooms and 11 signature suites, and features triple Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s first London restaurant La Dame de Pic. Pic is the first and only woman in France to hold all three stars. — AFP-Relaxnews