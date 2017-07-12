Luxury liner built for wealthy Chinese cruisers arrives in Shanghai

Majestic Princess is as an East-Meets-West experience exclusively for Chinese cruisers. — Picture courtesy of Majestic PrincessSHANGHAI, July 12 — Shanghai welcomed its newest cruise ship, the Majestic Princess, tailor-made for Chinese guests with features like the largest duty-free shopping space at sea, new Chinese musicals and cinematic experiences, and a dramatic over-the-ocean glass seawalk.

After making a short European tour, the Majestic Princess dropped anchor in Shanghai this week, to begin her maiden season serving affluent Chinese consumers looking to travel the high seas.

Former basketball star Yao Ming served as Naming Ambassador to officially christen the vessel during a splashy ceremony.

Designed as an East-Meets-West experience exclusively for Chinese cruisers, the Majestic Princess features the largest shopping space at sea, with luxury boutiques and retailers spanning 1,100 square meters.

Along with snapping up the latest luxury handbag or red-soled heels, guests can also dine on gourmet meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs like Emmanuel Renaut and Richard Chen.

Entertainment includes an immersive musical and cinematic experience created exclusively for Chinese cruisers called “Fantastic Journey,” along with private karaoke rooms, water fountain and multi-media light shows.

Thrill-seeking guests can also walk the plank on The SeaWalk, dubbed as the first of its kind. At 60 feet long, cantilevered 128 feet above the water, and 28 feet beyond the edge of the ship, the glass walkway offers a unique viewpoint of the high seas.

The SeaView Bar also offers guests the chance to sip on cocktails above a glass-paneled floor.

On July 11, the cruise set off for her maiden voyage, carrying 3,560 guests to a variety of destinations throughout Asia.

In 2018, Grand Asia sailings will take guests to destinations like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Hong Kong.

In the fall of 2018, Majestic Princess will move to Australia for sailings that stop off in New Zealand, Tasmania, Fiji and other islands throughout the South Pacific. — AFP-Relaxnews