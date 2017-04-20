Luxury cruise ship brings aboard Ferrari-branded racetrack

Norwegian Joy’s Ferrari-branded racetrack. — Handout via AFPOSLO, April 20 — A luxury cruise ship destined specifically for the Chinese market will feature the industry’s first Ferrari-branded racetrack at sea.

When the Norwegian Joy lifts anchor for the first time this summer, the ship will introduce a two-level race car track on the top deck, where up to 10 guests will be able to take a spin in electric go-carts at a time.

It’s the latest over-the-top feature to make its debut in the ever-competitive cruise market, which is constantly tripping over itself to debut activities like indoor skydiving, surf water parks, robot bartenders and flying trapeze lessons at sea.

While the racetrack may be a first in the industry, Royal Caribbean debuted bumper cars on its ship Quantum of the Seas in 2014. The bumper car ring also doubles as a skating rink.

The Norwegian Joy can accommodate 3,850 passengers and is Norwegian’s first purpose-built ship for the Chinese market. The ship will home port in Shanghai and Tianjin and make its maiden voyage this summer.

Pitched as a first-class experience at sea, other features include casinos, open-air laser tag course, simulator thrill rides, hover craft bumper cars, multi-story waterslides, open space park, and Norwegian’s largest upscale shopping district with luxury brands.

The ship will be christened June 27. — AFP-Relaxnews