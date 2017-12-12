Looking to pamper yourself this season? Check out winners of World Spa Awards 2017

The best spa experiences and destinations of 2017 were announced at The World Spa Awards over the weekend. — Shutterstock.com pic via AFPLOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, which features an all-over body exfoliation treatment that uses diamond dust, has been named the world’s best hotel spa at the World Spa Awards.

Held in conjunction with the World Travel Awards, which bills itself as the Oscars of the travel world, the world’s best spa destinations, resorts and beauty salons were recognised over the weekend at a gala event held at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay hotel in Vietnam.

Along with extravagant diamond dust exfoliation treatments, which purport to leave a velvety touch to smoother, softer skin, The Beverly Wilshire also offers facials for their pint-sized princess guests, as part of the spa’s kids’ treatment menu.

The ‘Princess mini-facial,’ for instance, includes a facial cleanse, hydrating treatment, and lip gloss application for little girls, while the ‘rock star massage’ will loosen up kids’ “tired muscles.”

Kiddie mani-pedis are also available.

Meanwhile, Morocco was named the world’s best overall spa destination for its hammam heritage, where steam rooms play an important part of the local culture and lifestyle, offering exfoliating and massage treatments, and a gathering place to catch up with friends and family.

Morocco beat out other contenders in the category, including California, Dubai, the Maldives and Switzerland.

Here are some of the big winners of the World Spa Awards:

World’s Best Hotel Spa 2017: The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) (California)

World’s Best Resort Spa 2017: Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (Dubai)

World’s Best Wellness Retreat 2017: Mriya Resort & Spa (Russia)

World’s Best Beauty Salon 2017: Maison de Joelle Jumeirah, Dubai

World’s Best Spa Destination 2017: Morocco

World’s Best Eco Spa 2017: CrassulaECO Spa at Cornelia De Luxe Resort

World’s Best Male Spa 2017: The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh

World’s Best Medical Spa 2017: Lanserhof Tegernsee

World’s Best New Hotel Spa 2017: The Lanesborough Club & Spa at The Lanesborough London, England

World’s Best Spa Brand 2017: QMS MediCosmetics — AFP-Relaxnews