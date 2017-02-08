Looking for a Valentine’s getaway? TripAdvisor reveals Top 10 hotels in Asia for romance

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, Koh Tao, Thailand. — All pictures courtesy of TripAdvisorKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — It’s no surprise that would-be travellers often turn to Trip Advisor for the wealth of reviews from people who have actually had the experience of a place. From where to stay to what to do, the TripAdvisor site has the answers to almost anything you might want to research before you head out on your trip.

And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, perhaps you are looking for some last-minute romantic places you can take your loved one to.

TripAdvisor has rounded up a selection of the best hotels in Asia that are perfect for a romantic escape, based on reviews and opinions from travellers around the world. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews from travellers on TripAdvisor gathered over a 12-month period with emphasis placed on reviews marked as a couples stay.

With seven out of 10 Asian winners located within South-east Asia and the #1 in Thailand, you won’t have to go very far for an idyllic retreat this Valentine’s!

Here’s the Top 10 list for the perfect romantic retreat.

1. The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, Koh Tao, Thailand

A top choice amongst honeymooners, The Place features nine boutique villas, each equipped with an en-suite dressing room, glass-roof shower, stocked kitchenette, a movie- entertainment system, and a private infinity pool. Each villa features sliding panels that open to an unobstructed view of the Gulf of Thailand. Guests love this hotel for its staff who “offer just the right amount of service and privacy, while catering to your every wish.”

Layana Resort and Spa, Ko Lanta, Thailand. 2. Layana Resort and Spa, Ko Lanta, Thailand

This adult-only resort has 57 luxurious guestrooms and offers amenities including an infinity salt-water pool, a large jacuzzi and a private beach. Sun-lounging couples can expect total relaxation as the staff offer “chilled fruit kebabs, iced water and eucalyptus towels” every hour or so. Guests can also indulge in wellness treatments that adopt both Eastern and Western techniques and hailed as “worthy of every cent”, at the award-winning spa.

The Kayon Resort, Ubud, Indonesia. 3. The Kayon Resort, Ubud, Indonesia

The Kayon Resort is tucked away in a rainforest and next to the Petanu River. Ideal for couples “looking for peace and relaxation in a beautiful setting”, the resort features 23 guestrooms, each an “architectural masterpiece” featuring intricate carvings on locally sourced materials. The hotel also features amenities such as a floating chapel for weddings or renewal of vows, a roof top yoga pavilion and a 16-metre long infinity pool.

Hanoi La Selva Hotel, Vietnam. 4. Hanoi La Selva Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam

This boutique hotel is located at the heart of the Old Quarter in close proximity to the main attractions in Hanoi. The hotel offers “comfortable rooms” and a rooftop restaurant with “brilliant a la carte breakfast of Western and Vietnamese options” and a panoramic view of the city. The hotel is also recognised for its impeccable service and little touches, such as “a good night letter including the weather forecast for the next day delivered with a couple of chocolates.”

Chronicle Angkor Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia. 5. Chronicle Angkor Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia

At this 14-room boutique hotel, guests can look forward to spacious Khmer-inspired rooms, each with a private balcony and “all the luxuries and amenities of a bigger resort”. The staff “make you feel at home” by addressing guests by their names, offering lemongrass tea and banana chips upon arrival and welcome gifts of palm hats and Krama scarfs, specially sourced from local villages as part of a social responsibility practice to contribute to the livelihood of locals.

Baros Maldives, Baros Island, Maldives. 6. Baros Maldives, Baros Island, Maldives

Baros Maldives is acknowledged as “a jewel in the Indian Ocean” with beautifully designed beachside and water villas built by local craftsmen using local sandstone and timber to blend into the natural environment. Each villa is fitted with iPod docking stations, Bose surround sound system, an outdoor shower and direct access to the lagoon. The resort also has a Marine Centre where guests can join guided snorkelling excursions conducted by a resident marine biologist.

Buckingham Place, Rekawa, Sri Lanka. 7. Buckingham Place, Rekawa, Sri Lanka

Nick Buckingham, the founder and owner of the Buckingham Place, is the star of this remote boutique hotel. Described as the “driving force behind this tiny wonderful universe”, he and his team runs a resort with 16 guestrooms including a honeymoon suite with an open-air rain shower and a private veranda overlooking the lagoon. Guests can also mingle with the hotel’s resident pony, tropical birds, monkeys and peacocks.

Kandolhu Maldives, North Ari Atoll, Maldives. — Picture courtesy of TripAdvisor8. Kandolhu Maldives, North Ari Atoll, Maldives

This intimate island resort has only 30 villas, making it ideal for couples looking for a romantic hideaway. Described as the “best kept secret in Maldives”, the Kandolhu Maldives offers a full range of spa services, water sports activities and four restaurants that offer the finest local cuisine. The island is also home to one of the most colourful reefs in the Maldives, making it a favourite amongst divers.

Hanoi Golden Moon Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam. — Picture courtesy of TripAdvisor9. Hanoi Golden Moon Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi Golden Moon Hotel is located near the old French quarter and within walking distance of attractions such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Dong Xuan market and Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre. The boutique hotel offers “beautiful rooms”, “giant” beds and 24hr room service. Guests can expect top-notch service from “accommodating and thoughtful staff” who will be happy to provide couples with travel recommendations.

10. Arunreas Hotel, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Apart from pampering guests with L’occitane toiletries, this hotel has an excellent in-house French restaurant and bakery as well as an in-room massage service.

Arunreas Hotel, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. — Picture courtesy of TripAdvisor