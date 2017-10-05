Lonely Planet spotlights up-and-coming US neighbourhoods to visit now

Avondale is located on Chicago’s northwest side. — Picture courtesy of Shutterstock via AFP-Relaxnews NEW YORK, Oct 5 — Editors at Lonely Planet have zoomed in on the best neighbourhoods to visit in the US right now in a new list that offers a micro-look at top cities across the country.

From a corner of Nashville that offers up alternative music venues, to a pocket of Portland where police tape and crime have been driven out by Sunday farmer’s markets and independent boutiques, the list identifies emerging up-and-coming neighbourhoods in major cities across the US.

Here’s a selection of some of their picks:

In Chicago: Avondale

Local LP expert calls this humble, working-class neighbourhood on Chicago’s northwest side a scruffy, artsy community that has a “lived-in magic.” There are no hotels or tourist sites. But hipster influences “nibble at its borders, poised to spill over.”

In Portland: Montavilla

About 15 years ago, locals avoided this neighbourhood in southeast Portland because of its crime. Today, the area attracts visitors for its Sunday farmer’s market, craft cocktail and beer bars and independent shops. The landmark of the neighbourhood is its Academy Theatre, a second-run cinema which was restored and reopened in 2006.

In Denver: River North or RiNo

RiNo is described as center stage for Denver’s resurgent arts and cultural scenes, with street murals that pop up overnight, experimental galleries that play open house on Friday nights, and innovative food halls and microbrews that appeal to the city’s young and tattooed.

In Nashville: East Nashville

Across the Cumberland River in East Nashville, residents beat to a different drum, says a local LP expert. Come for the alternative music venues and street murals, and stay for hot chicken at joints like Pepperfire, Bolton’s and Prince’s.

Other neighbourhoods spotlighted on the list:

