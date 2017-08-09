Lonely Planet creates Instagram-style platform for sharing travel photos (VIDEO)

Lonely Planet Trips is a self-publishing mobile platform that allows travellers to share their photos and experiences with likeminded globetrotters. — Handout via AFPSYDNEY, Aug 9 — You could call it a version of Instagram dedicated solely to travel. Lonely Planet has launched a new self-publishing mobile platform that allows travellers to share their photos and experiences with likeminded globetrotters.

Called Trips, the mobile app allows users to upload photos and videos directly from their phone’s photo library and create photo essays of their vacation.

Like Instagram, the app is also designed as a social media tool, with users able to share their stories with fellow members, like other stories, save inspiring trips, and discover new travel ideas.

If the name rings a bell, it could be because Airbnb also has a travel program called Trips where travellers can book local experiences and guided tours from their mobile device.

Along with creating a community for travellers, the Lonely Planet app can also be used in conjunction with the brand’s Guides app, which features tips and recommendations for 150 cities.

Users can search LP Trips by location or theme, such as wildlife, nature, adventure, travel and road trips.

Trips is free and is now available on iOS and will be out on Android later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews