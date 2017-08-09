Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Lonely Planet creates Instagram-style platform for sharing travel photos (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 9, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Forest Whitaker to show off his singing chops in new ‘Empire’ roleThe Edit: Forest Whitaker to show off his singing chops in new ‘Empire’ role

Salleh Keruak launches ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’ Merdeka campaignSalleh Keruak launches ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’ Merdeka campaign

Escape No. 9: Zuma survives another S. African no-confidence voteEscape No. 9: Zuma survives another S. African no-confidence vote

The Edit: ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Campbell diesThe Edit: ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Campbell dies

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lonely Planet Trips is a self-publishing mobile platform that allows travellers to share their photos and experiences with likeminded globetrotters. — Handout via AFPLonely Planet Trips is a self-publishing mobile platform that allows travellers to share their photos and experiences with likeminded globetrotters. — Handout via AFPSYDNEY, Aug 9 — You could call it a version of Instagram dedicated solely to travel. Lonely Planet has launched a new self-publishing mobile platform that allows travellers to share their photos and experiences with likeminded globetrotters.

Called Trips, the mobile app allows users to upload photos and videos directly from their phone’s photo library and create photo essays of their vacation.

Like Instagram, the app is also designed as a social media tool, with users able to share their stories with fellow members, like other stories, save inspiring trips, and discover new travel ideas.

If the name rings a bell, it could be because Airbnb also has a travel program called Trips where travellers can book local experiences and guided tours from their mobile device.

Along with creating a community for travellers, the Lonely Planet app can also be used in conjunction with the brand’s Guides app, which features tips and recommendations for 150 cities.

Users can search LP Trips by location or theme, such as wildlife, nature, adventure, travel and road trips.

Trips is free and is now available on iOS and will be out on Android later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline