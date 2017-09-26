Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Travel

London haunted house opens up for Halloween ‘creep-over’

Tuesday September 26, 2017
07:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Originals from ‘Gilmore Girls’ creatorsThe Edit: Originals from ‘Gilmore Girls’ creators

The Edit: Bigger cash award for Nobel prizesThe Edit: Bigger cash award for Nobel prizes

The Edit: Driverless hover-taxiThe Edit: Driverless hover-taxi

The Edit: Huge diamond sold for US$53mThe Edit: Huge diamond sold for US$53m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TripAdvisor has launched a haunting Halloween contest to London. ― AFP picTripAdvisor has launched a haunting Halloween contest to London. ― AFP picLONDON, Sept 26 ― Thrill-seekers who love to get their spook on can now sleep over at one of London's most haunted of houses this Halloween in a contest hosted by TripAdvisor.

It's a scheme that borrows a page out of Airbnb's playbook, which routinely opens up unusual venues which are normally off limits ― think castles, aquariums, ski lifts and the Eiffel Tower ― to overnight stays. 

This Halloween, the London Dungeon will open its gates to a winner and three of their lucky guests. 

The walk-through experience involves actors and special effects, and recounts some of London's most ghoulishly frightening episodes, from Jack the Ripper to the most infamous barber of Fleet Street, Sweeney Todd. This year's show Death Express tells the tale of the Necropolis Railway which carried dead bodies out of London.

The contest includes a round-trip flight to London and three nights accommodation and is open to entrants in the US, UK, Germany, Spain, France and Canada. The contest closes October 10.

Details can be found at https://www.tripadvisor.com/blog/london-dungeon-us/ ― AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline