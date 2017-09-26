London haunted house opens up for Halloween ‘creep-over’

TripAdvisor has launched a haunting Halloween contest to London. ― AFP picLONDON, Sept 26 ― Thrill-seekers who love to get their spook on can now sleep over at one of London's most haunted of houses this Halloween in a contest hosted by TripAdvisor.

It's a scheme that borrows a page out of Airbnb's playbook, which routinely opens up unusual venues which are normally off limits ― think castles, aquariums, ski lifts and the Eiffel Tower ― to overnight stays.

This Halloween, the London Dungeon will open its gates to a winner and three of their lucky guests.

The walk-through experience involves actors and special effects, and recounts some of London's most ghoulishly frightening episodes, from Jack the Ripper to the most infamous barber of Fleet Street, Sweeney Todd. This year's show Death Express tells the tale of the Necropolis Railway which carried dead bodies out of London.

The contest includes a round-trip flight to London and three nights accommodation and is open to entrants in the US, UK, Germany, Spain, France and Canada. The contest closes October 10.

Details can be found at https://www.tripadvisor.com/blog/london-dungeon-us/ ― AFP-Relaxnews