List of the scariest haunted houses in the US this year (VIDEO)

According to Hauntworld.com, spending on Halloween in the US this year will top US$10 billion ― with US$1 billion of that attributed to ticket purchases at themed haunted sites.

At Netherworld in Atlanta, GA, flesh-eating clowns of varying degrees of repulsiveness have been dispatched to troll the premises.

They, along with gruesome, hellish creatures dreamed up by the darkest of nightmares have helped the haunted house top a new list of the scariest destinations to get your spook on in the US this year.

New this year at Netherworld, a popular destination for Halloween thrill-seekers, nature seeks “savage vengeance”against mankind for the evils unleashed on the planet in the attraction Primal Scream, while ancient fiends disguised as clowns chase visitors in the basement in search of human flesh.

In second place, The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, LA, features real snakes in a Louisiana swamp and claustrophobic cellars, while The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati, takes up residence in a 19th century schoolhouse, and follows the legend of its murderous janitor.

According to Hauntworld.com, here are the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US:

1. Netherworld - Atlanta, Georgia

2. The 13th Gate - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

3. The Dent Schoolhouse - Cincinnati, Ohio

4. Erebus - Pontiac, Michigan

5. Headless Horseman's Hayrides and Haunted Houses - Ulster Park, New York

6. Haunted Overload - Lee, New Hampshire

7. Nashville Nightmare - Nashville, Tennessee

8. Bennett's Curse - Baltimore, Maryland

9. The Darkness - St. Louis, Missouri

10. Field of Screams - Mountville, Pennsylvania

11. Factory of Terror - Canton, Ohio

12. Nightmare on 13th - Salt Lake City, Utah

13. USS Nightmare - Newport, Kentucky ― AFP-Relaxnews