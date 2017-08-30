Lion Air’s special offer for Malaysian student travel in Indonesia

Lion Air Group is offering Malaysian students in Indonesia special air ticket prices. — File pic JAKARTA, Aug 30 — Low-cost airline, Lion Air Group, is offering Malaysian students in Indonesia the opportunity to travel across the country with special air ticket prices.

Its chief executive officer Edward Sirait said the offer was one way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

He said the offer for Malaysian students included the group’s Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air for its domestic travel in Indonesia.

"This is a form of respect by Lion Air Group to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia," he said when launching the special programme at the Malaysian Embassy here yesterday.

He said, however, the special price offer would be different from one region to another and Malaysian students only needed to fill out certain data when booking tickets.

There are over 5,000 Malaysian students in Indonesian universities.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Ambassador to Malaysia, Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim, said he welcomed the offer as it would provide opportunities for Malaysian students to visit tourist attractions in Indonesia.

He said as students they would have been looking for cheap flights to travel in the country during the holiday season or when they they had the free time.

Zahrain said the Lion Air Group's offer proved that the private sector in Indonesia had always worked with Malaysia and celebrated diplomatic ties between the two countries since Malaysia achieved Independence.

Also present were Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana and Malaysian Education Attache in Indonesia Muhammad Hidayat Muhammad Syaufi.

Lion Air Group has 332 aircraft including Boeing 747-400s, 737-800, 737-900 ER, 737 MAX 8, ATR 72-500, ATR 72-600, Airbus A330-300s, Airbus A320 CEO, Hawker 900 XP and EC 135-P2e. — Bernama