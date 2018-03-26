Legoland opens first virtual reality roller coaster for kids

The Great Lego Race turns its riders into race car drivers who compete against Lego characters driving rocket-powered windsurfing rigs, espresso-fueled scooters and canopy beds carried by mummy servants. — AFP picFLORIDA, March 26 — Legoland Florida Resort has launched a virtual reality roller coaster designed especially for kids, that whisks riders into the animated world of Lego pirates, wizards, and surfers.

Dubbed North America's first VR roller coaster built for children, The Great Lego Race

Visuals are synced to coincide with the ride’s twists, turns, drops and climbs, for an augmented experience.

Other new features at Legoland Florida this year include a series of Star Wars Days in May.

In other theme park news, Six Flags St. Louis has introduced new features to its wildly popular “Batman: The Ride” roller coaster, adding a 70-vertical loop, an outside helix, second vertical loop and zero-gravity roll. Thrill-seekers can also choose to ride in reverse. — AFP-Relaxnews