KL, Johor among top 10 most popular Easter destinations for Asia-Pacific travellers

Thursday March 29, 2018
07:59 AM GMT+8

Cherry blossom viewing parties under fully bloomed cherry trees at Tokyo's Ueno Park. ― AFP picCherry blossom viewing parties under fully bloomed cherry trees at Tokyo's Ueno Park. ― AFP picLONDON, March 29 ― Thanks no doubt to the fact that Easter falls during the same period as this year's cherry blossom season, Tokyo has topped a list of the most popular Easter destinations among Asia-Pacific travellers for 2018.

In the ranking, compiled by online hotel booking site Agoda, the Japanese capital knocked out last year's chart-topper, Manila, to take this year's top spot.

While the Philippines has the largest Christian population in Asia-Pacific and hosts no shortage of religious events for the holiday, the results of the list suggest that this year, travellers are keener to witness the miraculous beauty of Japanese cherry blossoms over the long weekend.

The list is based on Agoda's booking data for Easter weekend across Asia-Pacific.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Corporation, parts of the country are currently in full bloom, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

After Tokyo, the most popular destinations this weekend will be Bangkok and Manila.

The report also breaks down the top spots for specific regions. For Australians, for instance, the most popular international destination is Bali; for Filipinos it's Manila; and for Singaporeans it's Bangkok.

Here are the top 10 destinations for Easter this year overall:

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Bangkok, Thailand

3. Manila, Philippines

4. Bali, Indonesia

5. Singapore

6. Seoul, South Korea

7. Taipei, Taiwan

8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

9. Hong Kong

10. Johor Baru, Malaysia ― AFP-Relaxnews

