KL-Jakarta among world’s busiest airline routes

HONG KONG, Sept 25 — The world's busiest international passenger route averages 80 flights a day, or one flight every 18 minutes.

In July alone, a total of 451,801 passengers traveled the 802km route.

The route in question which claims the title as the busiest air corridor on — or above — earth? Hong Kong to Taipei, Taiwan.

That's according to a World Routes 2017 ranking which was revealed at the 23rd edition of the World Route Development Forum in Barcelona over the weekend, a global conference attended by 275 airlines.

The busiest international routes were calculated using statistics from air travel intelligence company OAG.

A scan of the top 10 list shows that the busiest air routes are all located within Asia.

The carrier that offers the most capacity on the Hong Kong — Taipei route is Cathay Pacific Airways with 309,439 seats, followed by China Airlines, EVA Airways, Hong Kong Airlines and Cathay Dragon.

Meanwhile, the most expensive route in the top 20 list is Hong Kong to Beijing, averaging US$333.08 (RM1,400) on carriers like Cathay Dragon, Air China, Cathay Pacific, China Southern Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Palma de Mallorca to Dusseldorf itinerary emerged the cheapest.

Here are the top 10 busiest international routes:

1. Hong Kong to Taipei, Taiwan (HKG-TPE)

2. Jakarta to Singapore (CGK -SIN)

3. Kuala Lumpur to Singapore (KUL - SIN)

4. Seoul to Osaka Kansai (ICN - KIX)

5. Hong Kong to Shanghai (HKG -CVG)

6. Taipei to Osaka Kansai (TPE - KIX)

7. Seoul to Hong Kong (ICN -HKG)

8. Bangkok to Hong Kong (BKK - HKG)

9. Taipei to Tokyo Narita (TPE-NRT)

10. Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta (KUL-CGK) — AFP-Relaxnews