Katie Holmes, Cuba Gooding Jr. star in Air New Zealand’s safety video (VIDEO)

Air New Zealand has a history of tapping celebrities to spice up routine safety videos. WELLINGTON, July 12 ― For their latest celebrity-studded in-flight safety video, Air New Zealand has tapped actors Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. to star as deities who embark an on exploratory journey of "the most beautiful country" they've created yet.

Filmed in a whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired style, A Fantastical Journey showcases some of New Zealand's most iconic locations including Dunedin and the Moeraki Boulders, Conway River in Canterbury, Wellington, Mt. Taranki, Rotorua, Waitomo Caves and White Island.

Along the way, viewers are instructed on emergency procedures by Air New Zealand cabin crew.

The Hollywood stars, meanwhile, make few appearances and are reserved for the beginning and end of the four-minute video.

Previous celebrity ambassadors include Anna Faris, Betty White, Richard Simmons, Rachel Hunter, and the cast of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Collectively, the carrier's safety videos have generated more than 108 million views. ― AFP-Relaxnews