Jurong Lake Gardens West featuring largest water lilies collection to open in early 2019

More than 140 varieties of water lilies will be showcased within water terraces at the Aquatic Gardens, making it the largest collection of water lilies here in the Republic. — Picture courtesy of NParks via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 25 — From the largest collection of water lilies in Singapore, to roaming the gardens in autonomous vehicles, these are some of the attractions Singaporeans can look forward to when construction for the Jurong Lake Gardens (JLG) Central and East completes progressively from 2020 onwards.

JLG West, which is currently under development, will be the first section to open next year, while the construction tender for JLG Central and East — which include the Chinese and Japanese Gardens — will be called in mid-2018.

In a media statement yesterday, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that more than 14,000 suggestions and feedback were gathered for the concept design for JLG East and West, which the statutory board then “incorporated” into the project.

“The feedback received strongly supports the proposed concept design for JLG Central and East, especially for features that showcase tropical horticulture, nature and sustainability, and spaces for the community,” said NParks.

During a community tree planting event at JLG West yesterday, Minister for National Development and Chairman of the Jurong Lake District Steering Committee Lawrence Wong said that the feedback sessions are “an important ground-up process to shape our national gardens”.

He said: “We’ve had a very productive consultation exercise, with many useful suggestions from the public… for more community and family spaces. (This) has enabled NParks to improve the final concept plans for JLG Central and East.”

The public engagement exercise consisted of roving exhibitions, townhall sessions, and online surveys conducted from November 2016 to April last year.

NParks noted from the feedback that many of the buildings and features in the Chinese and Japanese Gardens hold special memories for Singaporeans and that “most of the structures in the Chinese Garden and landforms in the Japanese Garden will be retained”.

“The design for JLG Central hence seeks to retain the natural ambience and key features of the Gardens by working with the existing landforms and key buildings and features, and leveraging on the water surrounding the Gardens,” it said.

NParks added that the public feedback received had also indicated strong support for garden features related to water, which is “in line with the concept design of the Gardens”.

More than 140 varieties of water lilies will be showcased within water terraces at the Aquatic Gardens, making it the largest collection of water lilies here in the Republic. Some 100 varieties of the flower will be new to Singapore, NParks said.

Visitors to the gardens will also be able to get up close to the water lilies to observe and photograph them as boardwalks will extend across the terraced ponds.

There will be a Nature Rambling Trail, where families and children can learn about native riverine environments. There will also be a Water Gallery Trail consisting of outdoor spaces featuring art and plants, said NParks.

NParks also said that it had received suggestions on the use of smart technology to “enhance visitor experience and enable efficient garden management and operations”.

“Useful information related to weather, directions and events listings will be displayed on interactive information screens in the Gardens, which will also be served by a people mover system which includes the use of autonomous vehicles,” said the statutory board.

Visitors who wants to cycle to the Gardens can ride on an East-West cycling route across the Chinese Garden to connect Taman Jurong to Jurong Town Hall and Jurong East.

To inject vibrancy to the Gardens, NParks added there are plans for farmers’ markets and thematic displays for visitors to enjoy.

The public is invited to share their views on the different types of programmes and activities that they would like to see at JLG during a public exhibition at Taman Jurong Community Club, which will be held from March 25 to April 1. — TODAY