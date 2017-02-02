Jetsetting with: Wonderfruit founder Pranitan Phornprapha

Wonderfruit music festival founder Pranitan Phornprapha says one of his favourite places in Thailand in Khao Yi. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Feb 2 — One does not usually associate a music festival with sustainability.

But the organisers of music festival Wonderfruit, which is held in the resort city of Pattaya, hope to change that.

“From the very beginning, we have firmly believed that sustainability is an adventure, and that being responsible and having fun can go hand in hand,” explained social entrepreneur and Wonderfruit founder Pranitan Phornprapha. “Wonderfruit is a platform from which I can show — in an exciting and engaging way — that there is an alternative lifestyle ... I hope to be a catalyst for positive change.”

Phornprapha, who was born in Bangkok, lived in Vancouver when he was aged three to seven years before his family moved back to Bangkok. He then studied at Bentley College majoring in International Business before he relocated to London.

His overseas experiences, he said, inspired him to take up his social cause.

In Wonderfruit, food vendors use recyclable plates. There is a no-plastics policy, and organisers use a water-filtration system to pump water from a natural lake. They also encourage the use of natural and recyclable materials to create the structures and stages of the festival.

Now into its third edition, Wonderfruit is a four-day arts, music and lifestyle festival comprising art installations, natural adventure activities such as cycling and riding on microlight aircraft as well as a broad array of music performances from a line-up of Thai and international performers, including from Singapore. Chefs will serve delicious food such as fire-grilled barbecue delights, Peruvian ceviche, and northern and southern Thai cuisines

Three DJS from Singapore — Shigeki, Zig Zach and Vinnie Quek, who goes by the stage name Dodgy Yamamoto — will join Thai acts such as rock band Zero Hero and electronic duo band Yena on stage.

“The talent in this region is so rich and diverse, and yet quite under-represented,” said Phornprapha. “We see Wonderfruit as a place for like-minded people to come together and so, by providing a platform for our local talent as well acts from Singapore and other neighbours, alongside international stars, we’re hoping to encourage that.”

Q: What can we expect from this year’s edition of Wonderfruit?

A: An inspirational, fun-filled four days. Besides the diverse music line-up, we have exciting food including lots of traditional and organic offerings, amazing art including a crowdfunded mobile installation, a stage made of rice, and roving sea-monster sculptures made from trash materials collected by Trash Hero Thailand. There are talks by international eco-heroes, workshops in jewellery making and Muay Thai from the legendary Buakaw, lots of yoga, meditation and dance, plus a full programme for kids. There is even a solar stage, where the content is solely focused on the sunrise and sunset.

Q: Do you travel a lot? Any tips for travelling?

A: Travelling is always a good way to learn. I try to visit new countries whenever I get the chance, but knowing the locals when you travel always helps to reveal the place more. I have been fortunate to have travelled quite extensively.

Q: What kind of traveller are you: Are you a spontaneous person or a planner?

A: A combination of both. I do my research beforehand, but also like to discover on the go. I’m quite active, so I prefer activities.

Q: Can you share some of your favourite off-the-beaten-track spots in Thailand?

A: I love the scenery of Khao Yai. The lush green surroundings are beautiful, especially the sunflower fields. The spectacular plants bloom from November to January, before they are eventually harvested for their seeds and oil. It is a fantastic escape to witness nature’s splendour. Khao Yai is definitely a must-visit place. And the best part about it is that you don’t have to travel all the way to New Zealand to live a hobbit life! — TODAY

*Wonderfruit will run from February 16–19. Located at The Fields at Siam Country Club. Pattaya, Thailand. Ticket prices starts from THB2,200 (RM278).