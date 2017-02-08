Jetsetting with … ‘Expedition Unknown’ TV host Josh Gates

‘Expedition Unknown’ TV host Josh Gates carrying sherpa gear while on his hunt for the yeti in Siberia. — Picture courtesy of Travel ChannelSINGAPORE, Feb 8 — He spends around 220 days per year abroad. As part of his job, Josh Gates — the American host of the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown — is tasked to travel to far-flung places on “missions” and get to the heart of local myths, folklore, and legends.

The show’s third season, set to air on Feb 18, will see him seeking out the lost tomb of Atilla the Hun in Hungary, attempting to clone the woolly mammoth in Siberia and searching for a lost city off the coast of India.

To get started on any mission, he and his team do research.

“We look for places in the world where explorers and archaeologists are on the cusp of making new and exciting finds,” Gates, 39, told TODAY in an email interview. His work gives him access to historians, scientists, divers and others that give him a broader view on the world.

Josh Gates examining the Khumjung yeti scalp in Nepal while on the hunt for the yeti in Siberia. — Picture courtesy of Travel ChannelAnd don’t think it’s first-class flights and luxe hotels for Gates when he’s travelling.

“These missions that I go on are not exactly a vacation,” Gates, who was born in Massachussetts, said.

“With that comes a lot of cramped flights, questionable food, and less than 5-star accommodations (sometimes less than zero-star, actually),” He added.

Still, Gates finds the work “an absolute privilege.”

“To be able to read about an incredible, far-flung legend and then actually go to the heart of that story, put boots on the ground, and investigate it — what could be more thrilling?” Gates said.

If there’s one thing he’s learnt as a traveller, it’s to stay engaged.

“I think the most important thing is to have a strong sense of curiosity, an eagerness to investigate, and an open mind,” he said.

This will shape your adventure, whatever it may be.

Josh Gates travels to Hungary in search of Attila the Hun's remains. — Picture courtesy of Travel ChannelQ: How do you keep yourself safe during your travels? What are your tips for those who want to follow your path?

A: Antarctic explorer Roald Amundsen once wrote that “adventure is just bad planning”. It’s certainly true that preparedness is a big part of traveling successfully. It’s important to carefully plan logistics ahead of time and to be alert... In unfamiliar places, maintaining strong situational awareness is key. However, I think the unknown is an important element to any trip.

My advice for people looking to dive into adventure travel is: Get out of your comfort zone. Push yourself toward experiences that are totally unfamiliar and even uncomfortable. I’m a big believer that not all travel should be easy. On your next trip, for every few days where you have a set itinerary or where you sit on the beach, commit to a day where you do something that totally freaks you out. My guess is, that will end up being the most memorable part of your trip.

Q: What are some items you cannot do without?

A: I always carry a Moleskin journal and a good pen. It’s hard to follow through with keeping a journal every day, but looking back on your own writing is more powerful than any photograph.

Q: You’ve been to over 100 countries so far. Which spot is your favourite, and why?

A: I’m head-over-heels for Cambodia. The temples of the Angkor Empire are some of the most impressive ancient structures on earth. Add to that the incredible, kind, and resilient people of Cambodia, and it’s one of my all-time favourite destinations. Half a world away, I love the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. You get the best of both worlds — the pristine beaches and lovely resorts along the Riviera Maya, and on the other hand, mysterious jungles and stunning Mayan ruins beckoning to be explored.

Q: Conversely, which places would you not recommend others to travel to?

A: I think it just comes down to what you’re averse to. Every destination has something to offer, if you’re open to it. But if you can’t stand the heat, you might want to avoid exploring Dubai in the summer. Vegan? Skip that trip to Argentina. But if you’re willing to embrace the unknown — both good and bad, the whole world is your oyster.

Q: When you’re off-duty, do you still crave adventure or do you seek peace and quiet? Where do you usually go for a proper vacation?

A: I love coming home at the end of a long adventure. Even for a road warrior, having a home base is so important — we all need a place to centre ourselves and be at rest. However, I’m a new father, so these days, my home has become my greatest adventure! My wife and I love travelling to South-east Asia, and I’m really excited to explore more of Italy when our little one gets a bit older. But for now, we’re busy running around the house changing the diapers of the next generation of explorer.

Season 3 of Expedition Unknown premieres on Feb 18 on the Travel Channel and airs on Saturdays at 8.40pm. — TODAY